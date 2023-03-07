Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI questioning Sisodia's PA

New Delhi, March 7 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is grilling former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's PA Devendra Sharma at its Headquarters in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

A senior CBI official told that Sharma joined the probe on Tuesday and was being interrogated.

"While questioning Sisoda, his PA's alleged role emerged after which we decided to question him," said the official.

Sisodia was sent to judicial custody by a Special CBI court after the probe agency told the court that he wasn't required for further interrogation.

