Delhi excise policy case: Court directs to supply copy of chargesheet, documents to Sisodia, others

New Delhi [India], June 2 : Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to supply copies of the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet along with documents to 4 accused including Manish Sisodia in the CBI case related to the Delhi Excise policy case.

Special judge MK Nagpal directed to supply the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet and documents to Amandeep Dhal, Butchi Babu, Arjun Pandey and Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was produced through video conferencing.

The court allowed the meeting of his lawyers and one friend in the lock-up.

The matter has been listed on July 6 for further hearing.

The Court on May 27 took cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and three others in the Delhi Excise policy case.

The court after taking cognisance the court issued summons to Manish Sisodia and three other accused persons.

It is alleged that Manish Sisodia formulated and implemented the excise policy in a way to facilitate monopolisation and cartelization of the liquor trade in Delhi.

This supplementary charge sheet was filed on April 25 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy alleged scam case.

This supplementary charge sheet has been filed under sections of the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act and criminal conspiracy, cheating and Disappearance of evidence under IPC.

Manish Sisodia was arrested in this case on February 26 by the CBI.

While filing the chargesheet CBI informed the court that sanction under Section 19 of PC Act to prosecute Manish Sisodia has been taken and is enclosed with the supplementary chargesheet.

CBI had stated that then excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna's name is also mentioned in the chargesheet in column 12 as a suspect in the chargesheet.

This chargesheet is accompanied by a list of witnesses as well as documents and articles.

Further, this chargesheet is accompanied by a DVD containing the chargesheet as well as statements of witnesses and RUD. One hash value certificate with respect to the DVD is also filed on record with the supplementary chargesheet.

The CBI case is related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The main charge sheet has already been filed by the CBI.

It is claimed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that former deputy CM Manish Sisodia that he admitted to destroying two phones which he was using before July 2022.

The two handsets which were used prior to July 22, 2022 have been admittedly destroyed by accused Manish Sisodia as confirmed by him in his response to Notice under section 91 CrPC", the agency has alleged.

The CBI has said that the investigation has revealed that during the period from January 1, 2020, to August 19, 2022, accused Manish Sisodia used three mobile handsets.

The last handset which was used by him was seized during the searches in the case.

