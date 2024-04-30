Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Dismisses Manish Sisodia’s Regular Bail Plea

Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Tuesday, April 30, dismissed the second regular bail application of AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise policy case. Special judge Kaveri Baweja rejected the second bail pleas of Sisodia after both the central probe agencies, CBI and ED, opposed his bail.

Earlier, special judge Kaveri Baweja had reserved the order for pronouncement on April 30 after hearing the submissions of ED and CBI. While opposing the bail plea, the CBI had said that this Court had rejected his bail. His bail was dismissed by the Supreme Court too.

On April 6, while opposing the regular bail plea of Sisodia, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that there was no delay on the part of the prosecution. Rather, it was caused by the accused persons by filing frivolous applications in the Delhi Excise Policy case, the ED said before the Rouse Avenue court.

The former Deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case on March 9, 2023. Earlier, he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the case.