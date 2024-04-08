Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Questions Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Assistant Bibhav Kumar Summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

In recent development in Delhi Excise Probe case Ed is questioning Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar. Agency claims he is the “kingpin” of the scam and was arrested by ed on March 21.

The Enforcement Directorate is currently questioning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar while AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak has also been summoned today in the Delhi excise policy probe: Sources — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

As per ANI reports ED has also sent summons to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak, asking him to appear today itself. Meanwhile, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal jail term has extended by court till 15 th of April.



High Court Denied Kavitha Bail

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday has denied the interim bail plea of BRS MLC K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Kavitha, currently in judicial custody following the Enforcement Directorate's remand, had applied for interim bail citing her minor son's upcoming school examinations.

Kavitha remains in judicial custody, with her regular bail hearing scheduled for April 20. She is purportedly a prominent figure within the 'South Group,' implicated in allegedly providing kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore to the ruling AAP in Delhi in exchange for a substantial portion of liquor licenses in the national capital. Kavitha was placed in 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday. Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on March 15 amid protests by BRS supporters.