Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED to File Prosecution Complaint Against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Supreme Court that it intends to imminently submit a prosecution complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the purported excise policy scandal.

Representing the Enforcement Directorate, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju informed a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta that the agency is planning to submit the prosecution complaint, or charge sheet, against Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP. He stated, "We are proposing to file the prosecution complaint against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. We will do it shortly. It is in the pipeline."

The statements were made by the ED during the hearing on Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest. The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 in the case. On May 10, the apex court granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He has to surrender on June 2.

