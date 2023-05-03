Delhi excise policy case: ED to grill Vijay Nair, Dinesh Arora

New Delhi, May 3 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to record fresh statements of Vijay Nair, former communication in-charge of AAP, and director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited Amit Arora, who are presently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Recently, the central agency moved a plea before the special PMLA court, seeking permission to further quiz them in judicial custody. Upon hearing their contention, the court granted them permission to visit Tihar Jail and record the statements.

The ED has filed the third supplementary chargesheet in the matter and is likely to file the fourth soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor