Delhi excise policy case: Magunta, Joshi sent to judicial custody

New Delhi, Feb 21 Delhi's Rouse Avenue Courts on Tuesday sent Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy, and Rajesh Joshi, an aide of Aam Aadmi Party's communication in-charge Vijay Nair, to judicial custody in the Delhi excise policy case of 2021-22.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Magunta and Joshi in the second week of February under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The same week, both were sent to 10-day custody of the central agency.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal sent the two accused to judicial custody on Tuesday.

The ED has alleged that Magunta was involved in various activities of possession, use, and transfer of the proceeds of crime worth at least Rs 180 crore.

It is alleged that Joshi participated in transmission of kickback of around Rs 30 crore received through hawala channels to deliver it to co-accused Vijay Nair, the ED said.

According to the ED's chargesheet, a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore kickback generated in the crime was used in the campaign for the Goa Assembly elections by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Based on the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) FIR, the ED had initiated the money laundering case.

