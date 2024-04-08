Delhi excise policy scam: AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak appears before ED

New Delhi, April 8 AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on Monday reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the national capital after he was summoned to appear before it in the alleged excise scam.

Earlier, during the day, the financial probe agency had questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA (Personal Assistant) Bibhav Kumar in the case.

It is pertinent to mention that Durgesh Pathak was in charge of the Goa elections.

According to the ED, approximately Rs 45 crore generated through hawala transactions was utilised in the electoral campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa.

The ED arrested CM Kejriwal on March 21 after questioning him for over two hours at his official residence in Delhi.

The ED has termed the Chief Minister the "kingpin and the key conspirator" of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.

The ED has said that during the custodial interrogation, CM Kejriwal was also shown evidence of hawala transfers to the tune of Rs 45 crore (approximately) which is corroborated with CDR locations, call records, IT seized data of a hawala firm in Goa, proof of payments done in part cash and part bill and WhatsApp showing this arrangement.

“He was also shown multiple statements of witnesses, who worked on the AAP campaign in Goa and received cash from one Chanpreet Singh, who was working for the AAP campaign in Goa,” said the ED in its remand copy.

