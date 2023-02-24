Delhi: Fake Gulal making factory busted in Swaroop Nagar, nine detained

Just weeks before Holi, the Delhi Police on Thursday, busted a fake 'Gulal' factory, taking nine people in custody and seizing gulaal worth Lakhs of Rupees.

The police said that a total of nine people have been taken into custody, and recovered Gulal worth lakhs of Rupees.

The Delhi Police had raided a Gulal factory in the Swaroop Nagar area of the outer North district. The factory allegedly used to manufacture fake gulal and then supply it in packets of renowned companies.

Talking to ANI, DCP Outer North Ravi Kumar Singh said, "A gulal manufacturing company, 'Murga Chhap' had complained the police about a fake factory running in Swaroop Nagar area, which is selling its fake product in the name of 'Murga Chhap' company."

"Based on the complaint, the police carried out a raid at the factory and recovered fake gulal. The value of the recovered product is estimated to be around Rs 50-60 lakh. Nine people were also detained from the spot, in the first instance, seem as labourers and drivers in the factory," he added.

The factory was running for about 10 to 15 days. Other than fake gulal, a large number of fake packets and packing machines of well-known companies was also recovered from the factory.

The owner of the factory is absconding and his search is on, the police said.

The recovered samples of gulal will now be sent to lab for finding out the chemicals used in its making.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor