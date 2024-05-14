Delhi Fire: 1 Official Dead, 7 Rescued in Income Tax Office Incident

Published: May 14, 2024

Delhi Fire: 1 Official Dead, 7 Rescued in Income Tax Office Incident

A fire that broke out on the third floor of the Central Revenue building in Delhi's ITO area on Tuesday claimed the life of a 46-year-old man, while six others were rescued, officials said.

Several people working in the building were evacuated through windows using ladders by firefighters, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official informed.

Atul Garg, Director of DFS, stated that a call regarding the blaze opposite the old Delhi Police headquarters was received at 2:25 p.m. "A total of 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," he said. Garg added that information was received at 4 p.m. from the scene that seven people, including five men and two women, were rescued by DFS personnel from the building's third floor.

However, a senior police officer revealed that one of the rescued individuals, a 46-year-old man, was found unconscious and later declared dead at the hospital. "The deceased was employed as an office superintendent," the officer said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tags :Delhi FireIncome taxFire Accident