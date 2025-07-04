Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Karol Bagh’s Vishal Mega Mart, Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Video)

A significant fire broke out in Delhi's in Vishal Mega Mart at Karol Bagh area in Delhi on Friday evening. The fire created a thick smoke among the surrounding area. The fire created a chaos among the area as the shopping complex surrounded by the people. As per the ANI reports at least 13 fire tenders reached at the spot to douse off the fire.

#WATCH | Delhi | Efforts underway to douse fire that broke out in Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh https://t.co/KxlgvjsO8Cpic.twitter.com/6QbwiP2L0o — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2025

Efforts are made to find the cause behind the fire. As of now their are no reports of the casualties.