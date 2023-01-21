Delhi: Fire breaks out at Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel
Published: January 21, 2023
Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel in New Delhi caught fire today.
Six fire engines are on the spot. Further details are awaited.
In July 2022, a fire broke out in another restaurant in Connaught Place in the outer circle. It was brought under control and no injuries were reported.
In a similar incident on January 16, a fire broke out in Delhi's Shakarpur which was doused with the help of eight fire tenders.
