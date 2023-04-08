Delhi: Fire breaks out at godown in Tikri Kalan area

New Delhi [India], April 8 : A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown at PVC market in the Tikri Kalan area in the wee hours of Saturday, said the officials.

After receiving the information, 25 fire tenders were pressed into the service, added the officials.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

