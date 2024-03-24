Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in a Factory in Narela Area

A fire broke out in a factory located in the Narela area on Sunday, prompting the deployment of 25 fire tenders to the scene as efforts to contain the blaze are currently ongoing. Further details are awaited, ANI reported.

According to a PTI report, No casualties have been reported."We got a call about a fire in a factory at 12.02 pm. A total of 25 fire tenders were pressed into service immediately, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said. The process of dousing flames continues as of now," an official told PTI.