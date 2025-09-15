Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh; Four Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 15, 2025 13:21 IST2025-09-15T13:19:11+5:302025-09-15T13:21:19+5:30

Delhi Fire News: Fire broke out in Gaffar Market, Karol Bag on Monday September 15,2025. Following the fire thick ...

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh; Four Fire Tenders Rush to Spot | Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh; Four Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh; Four Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

Delhi Fire News: Fire broke out in Gaffar Market, Karol Bag on Monday September 15,2025. Following the fire thick smoke engulfed surrounding area. Following the accident total four fire tenders rushed to the spot and are currently, trying to bring blaze under control. 

As of now no injuries are reported 

This is developing story...
 

Open in app
Tags :delhiFire AccidentNational newsKarol Bagh