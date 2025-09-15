Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh; Four Fire Tenders Rush to Spot
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 15, 2025 13:21 IST2025-09-15T13:19:11+5:302025-09-15T13:21:19+5:30
Delhi Fire News: Fire broke out in Gaffar Market, Karol Bag on Monday September 15,2025. Following the fire thick smoke engulfed surrounding area. Following the accident total four fire tenders rushed to the spot and are currently, trying to bring blaze under control.
As of now no injuries are reported
Delhi | A fire broke out in Gaffar Market, Karol Bag. Four fire tenders have rushed to the spot. More details awaited: Delhi Fire Services— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025
This is developing story...