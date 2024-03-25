Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Alipur Factory, 34 Fire Tenders on Spot (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a factory in Alipur on Monday, March 25, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service. According to the Delhi Fire Service, 34 fire tenders have been deployed to combat the flames. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are currently unknown. No casualty or injuries reported till now.

Visuals From the Spot:

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Alipur. 25 fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service https://t.co/OMwitA0kuHpic.twitter.com/nzEqXDJM6s — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

This is a developing story and further details are awaited