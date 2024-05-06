Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Three Floors of Plastic Factory in Narela (Watch Video)

Published: May 6, 2024 10:11 AM

Three floors of a plastic factory in Narela's Bhorgarh Industrial Area in Delhi were engulfed in a huge fire. ...

Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Three Floors of Plastic Factory in Narela (Watch Video)

Three floors of a plastic factory in Narela's Bhorgarh Industrial Area in Delhi were engulfed in a huge fire. Firefighters at the spot attempt to douse the fire are underway. There are no reports of injuries or casualties till now. Further details awaited.

Visuals From the Spot:

Earlier on Wednesday (May 1), a fire broke out and spread in slums around the Shahbad Dairy area in the National Capital. After receiving information, 9 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze, said the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident.

Tags :Delhi FiredelhiNarelaNarela industrial area