Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Three Floors of Plastic Factory in Narela (Watch Video)

Three floors of a plastic factory in Narela's Bhorgarh Industrial Area in Delhi were engulfed in a huge fire. Firefighters at the spot attempt to douse the fire are underway. There are no reports of injuries or casualties till now. Further details awaited.

Visuals From the Spot:

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out on three floors of a plastic factory in Narela's Bhorgarh Industrial Area. Attempts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gpL3GILySU — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

Earlier on Wednesday (May 1), a fire broke out and spread in slums around the Shahbad Dairy area in the National Capital. After receiving information, 9 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze, said the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident.