Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Banquet Hall in Shastri Park (Watch Video)

New Delhi (December 11, 2024): A fire broke out in a banquet hall near Shyam Giri Temple on ISBT Road. The incident occurred within the Shastri Park police station area in Northeast Delhi.

Watch: Fire broke out in a banquet hall near Shyam Giri Temple on ISBT Road, within the Shastri Park police station area in Northeast Delhi. Efforts are currently underway to extinguish the blaze pic.twitter.com/mbEv9silCn — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2024

Fire Officer Yashwant Singh Meena confirmed the incident. He said, “We received information about the fire. Following this, vehicles were dispatched to the location. The people trapped inside were rescued. There have been no casualties.”

Anij Gupta, a relative of the bride, provided additional details. He said, “There is a garbage house next to the banquet hall. A few intoxicated people usually sit there. Due to them, a fire broke out and spread to the gate of the hall. We informed the fire staff and Delhi Police. There are no casualties.”