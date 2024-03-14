Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in House in Shahdara Area (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a house in Delhi's Shahdara area on Thursday, March 14. Fire brigade and police are present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited.

"The cars caught fire in the circuit room in the underground parking... There were some children and adults there... They are feared dead... Only the hospital can clear the details," a local resident, Shankar Lal, told the news agency ANI.