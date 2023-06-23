Delhi: Five held for sexually assaulting minor

New Delhi, June 23 Delhi Police have arrested five persons, including one woman, on charges of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The arrest was made on Friday following a complaint lodged by the minor victim in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area.

The police have registered a case of sexual assault against the accused under Section 10 of the POCSO Act.

In order to protect the privacy and identity of the alleged perpetrators, their names have been withheld by the police.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that the accused woman's daughter had previously filed a case against the relatives of the current victim.

