Delhi: Gang duping people on pretext of jobs at AAI busted

Delhi [India], July 9 : Delhi Police Special Staff, South, on Saturday busted a fake call centre and arrested six persons, including three women, who duped people on the pretext of providing a job in the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Police said they recovered eight keypad mobile phones, one laptop, a printer, a pitch device and the data of unemployed people from the possession of the arrested persons.

They revealed that two of the arrested accused, who have been identified as the masterminds of the fake call centre, recruited all the staff who were rounded up, adding that they provided data on jobless persons through their sources.

In further raids, the two masterminds of the gang Ranjit Singh and Prashant Singh were apprehended from Gaur City in Sector-122, Noida and from near Ghaziabad railway station respectively.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Chandan Chaudhary, police received an input that an illegal call centre was duping people on the pretext of providing them with a job at the Airports Authority of India.

The call centre was beng operated from a house at Wazir Nagar in the Kotla Mubarakpur police station area of the national capital.

The police conducted a raid during which, four persons, including three women, were found making calls and luring people with jobs at AAI.

All the accused persons were rounded up from the office, which was being run under the name NISM (National Institute of Securities Markets), police said, that three of the accused were identified as Ranjit Singh, Prashant Singh and Yash.

On being questioned, the arrested accused revealed that they were working out of the fake tele-calling centre for three months and the office was being run under the name of NISM.

The tele-calling staff used to charge people Rs. 2,000-10,000 in the name of an application form and processing fees, police said, informing further that the fraudsters would mostly target people who reside outside Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor