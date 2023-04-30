Delhi girl attempts suicide, blames harassment by collegemate

New Delhi[India], April 30 : An 18-year-old girl attempted suicide in the Malviya Nagar area of New Delhi after allegedly being harassed by her male collegemate, said police.

The Delhi Police said the girl was immediately rushed to hospital and that she was discharged after getting medical treatment.

"An 18-year-old girl attempted suicide after allegedly being harassed in the Malviya Nagar area on Saturday. The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was discharged after getting medical treatment," said Delhi police in a statement.

"She has lodged a complaint of harassment against one of her college mates. Further investigation is underway in the case," the statement added. .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor