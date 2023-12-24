Delhi Government Schools' Nursery Teacher Recruitment: Important Details and Application Process

The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of Nursery Teachers for government schools in the capital. The announcement includes details about hiring 1455 Assistant Nursery Teachers. The application process is set to start on January 9, 2024, and will close on February 7, 2024. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications via the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Here are the key points regarding this recruitment drive:

Application Schedule

- Application process begins: January 9, 2024

- Application deadline: February 7, 2024

- Deadline for application fee submission: February 7, 2024

Eligibility Criteria: - Candidates interested in teaching positions must hold a graduation degree and a D.El.Ed diploma. Further details about the recruitment criteria will be provided in the forthcoming detailed notification.

Salary Details: - The selected candidates will receive remuneration under Band 2, ranging from Rs 35,000 to Rs 55,000, accompanied by various government benefits.

Application Procedure

- Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, once the application process commences.

- Click on the designated application link on the homepage.

- Register and complete the online application form.

- Remember to retain a printout of the application for future reference.