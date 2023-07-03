Delhi govt approves construction of new shed for Vande Bharat trains

New Delhi [India], July 3 : The Delhi government has approved the proposal for the construction of a new maintenance shed in Delhi for Vande Bharat express trains.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal in the national interest allowing the removal and transplantation of trees to clear land for project construction in the national capital.

70 trees will be transplanted, 8 trees will be removed from the site, 780 new saplings will be planted in lieu of the exercise

Clearing the proposal, CM Kejriwal stated, "Railways need modern infrastructure, their proposal has been accepted to give better facilities to the nation. Delhi Government has mandated compensatory plantation of 10x trees to protect the environment."

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi government received a proposal for removing and transplanting 214 trees to clear its construction site. Kejriwal has cleared the path for the project by approving the said proposal in the national interest.

The applicant agency has proposed the construction of a new defence project in Delhi. However, certain patches of trees were obstructing the construction of the site. Thus, through its officials, it had written a letter to the Environment and Forests Department of the Delhi Government seeking approval for the removal and transplantation of 214 trees to clear the site.

Given the importance of modern infrastructure for the defence forces, CM Arvind Kejriwal gave his nod to speed up the work by clearing the patch, in the national interest.

The Delhi Government has further made it mandatory for the applicant agency to plant ten times the trees, in lieu of the removal and transplantation. Thus, they will now plant 2,140 new tree saplings.

