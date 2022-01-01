Delhi govt collects Rs 97.21 lakh fine, files 61 FIRs for violation of Covid protocols

Over 97.21 lakh rupees were collected in fines and 61 FIRs were filed on Friday for the violation of COVID-19 protocols, following the enforcement of 'Yellow Alert' in Delhi, said the state government on Saturday.

North Delhi and Central Delhi are two districts that have reported the most instances of COVID-19 protocol violations across all 11 districts of the national capital, the government said.

North Delhi witnessed 731 violations while Central Delhi witnessed 705 violations, added the government.

A total of 4,997 instances of violations of COVID-19 protocols such as mask-wearing, maintaining of social distancing and spitting at public places were witnessed across the national capital.

( With inputs from ANI )

