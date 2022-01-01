Delhi govt collects Rs 97.21 lakh fine, files 61 FIRs for violation of Covid protocols
By ANI | Published: January 1, 2022 10:37 PM2022-01-01T22:37:06+5:302022-01-01T22:45:13+5:30
Over 97.21 lakh rupees were collected in fines and 61 FIRs were filed on Friday for the violation of COVID-19 protocols, following the enforcement of 'Yellow Alert' in Delhi, said the state government on Saturday.
North Delhi and Central Delhi are two districts that have reported the most instances of COVID-19 protocol violations across all 11 districts of the national capital, the government said.
North Delhi witnessed 731 violations while Central Delhi witnessed 705 violations, added the government.
A total of 4,997 instances of violations of COVID-19 protocols such as mask-wearing, maintaining of social distancing and spitting at public places were witnessed across the national capital.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor