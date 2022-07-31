Delhi govt to allow private liquor shops to operate for one more month

Delhi's Aam Admi Party government is preparing to release a permit for all private liquor shops to run for one more month in the national capital.

A Delhi government source revealed that soon AAP will release a permit to allow all the private liquor shops to stay open for one more month as the government liquor shops still may take another month to start.

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi liquor policy row took a fresh turn, with only two days left for the current excise policy to expire, the Delhi government decided to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sales for six months.

The Excise Policy 2021-22, which was extended twice after March 31 for two months each, will expire on July 31.

However, the draft policy has yet to be sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for approval.

The strained ties between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi worsened last week when Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, holding Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in charge of the excise department, accountable.

Right after this move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Centre, saying the Lieutenant Governor was making "false allegations" and leaders of the AAP were "not afraid of jail".

( With inputs from ANI )

