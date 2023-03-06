Delhi govt told to conduct spl recruitment drive to fill up posts for disabled persons

New Delhi, March 6 The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi government to carry out a special recruitment drive to fill up vacancies in various government departments reserved for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma passed the order after taking note of 1,351 vacancies available under the PwD direct recruitment quota.

The bench also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad also noted the positions also include 356 vacant posts for visually impaired people.

The court has directed the concerned Delhi government officials to send the requisition to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSB) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPBSC) within a month.

The DSSB and UPSC have been directed to issue notification advertisements within 30 days thereafter.

The order read: "The DSSSB/UPSC, as the case may, shall conduct a written test/ interview/ process of selection within 30 days from the last date of receipt of applications by the DSSSB/ UPSCaThe DSSSB/ UPSC, as the case may, shall declare the result and the process of appointment be concluded within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration of result/ interview."

The court demanded a notification outlining the eligible candidates for consideration and the acquisition of Annual Performance Assessment Reports (APAR) or other pertinent information in respect of eligible candidates within a period of 45 days on the subject of vacancies to be filled through promotion.

"Convening of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC)/ interview by the concerned authority be concluded within 45 days from the date of finalisation of the list of eligible candidates. The order of appointment be issued within 30 days from the date of convening of DPC/ interview, as the case may be," it said.

The court order came after an organisation, National Federation of the Blind, had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition alleging inaction on the part of government officials in filling positions designated for candidates who are blind or have low vision.

It was claimed that despite Supreme Court directives, the government was failing to fill open positions and was not giving candidates with visual impairments any form of reservation.



