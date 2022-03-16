Delhi Gurudwara Committee chief to float new party after expulsion from SAD

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Harmeet Singh Kalka on Wednesday announced to float a new party in Delhi to resolve the religious issues of the Sikh community after being expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Earlier in the day, SAD expelled Harmeet Singh Kalka from the party over anti-party activities. He is currently serving as the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee.

"DSGMC with all its members has taken a decision to float a new party in Delhi to resolve the religious issues of Sikhs. We faced political challenges in taking decisions while being in SAD. It's obvious that SAD will expel me," Kalka told ANI.

He said that DSGMC will make a new party on the principles of SAD and will look into issues of Delhi's Sikhs.

"We'll make a new party on the principles of SAD, we hope that we can look into issues of Delhi's Sikhs and can take decisions freely. It's historic that being a party we've decided to remain separated from politics," DSGMC added.

Meanwhile, former Akali Dal MLA from Bathinda, Sarup Chand Singla also resigned from the party today.

( With inputs from ANI )

