Delhi gym trainer murder: Father was planning the act since 3-4 months, say police

New Delhi, March 9 The murder of a 29-year-old gym trainer, Gaurav Singhal -- who was killed here on March 6 -- just a day before his marriage, was planned by none but his father, who had hired three assailants to eliminate his son. Gaurav was stabbed over 15 times, following which he succumbed to the wounds even before he could receive any medical attention.

Gaurav's father -- Rang Lal Singhal, who was missing after the incident, was nabbed in Jaipur on March 7.

Rang Lal, a resident of Devli Extension, committed the crime within the confines of his own home while preparations for Gaurav's wedding were underway.

Rang Lal was apprehended late Thursday night. Upon his arrest, the police recovered a substantial sum of cash amounting to Rs 15,48,000 and 886 grams of gold from Rang Lal's possession.

Rang Lal had aroused suspicion among investigators by evading communication after the incident.

However, once located and detained in Jaipur, he confessed to his crime, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his son's untimely death. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said that after his arrest, Rang Lal confessed to his son's murder. Three assailants whom he hired were paid Rs 75,000 each for their "assistance" with the total "deal" amounting to Rs 1,50,000.

The police officer said that Rang Lal was dissatisfied with his son's extravagant lifestyle and disobedience.

He told the investigators that Gaurav's mother's unwavering support for their son further fuelled his frustration.

"He revealed that he had been planning his son's murder for the last three to four months," said the DCP.

As per investigators, Rang Lal deliberately chose a time around 10.30-11 p.m. when it was noisy due to pre-wedding celebrations near his house.

The weapons used in the attack included a pair of scissors, a knife, and an iron rod. The accomplices, aged between 22 and 25, were residents of the same locality. Gaurav was found lying in a pool of blood.

The DCP said that the police received a call at around 12.30 a.m. on Thursday regarding the murder at Raju Park area, following which a team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was learned that Gaurav had been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

Singhal was rushed to a hospital for treatment by his family members but was declared brought dead.

