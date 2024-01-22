Delhi HC asks Union Minister Shekhawat to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case

New Delhi, Jan 22 The Delhi High Court on Monday asked Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to respond to an appeal filed by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against his summoning in a criminal defamation complaint by the former.

Shekhawat has accused Gehlot of making "misleading statements" in connection with the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam in Rajasthan.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has listed the matter for hearing on March 6, granting two weeks time to Shekhawat to file his reply.

The judge asked the trial court to adjourn the case pending with it to a date later than the one fixed in the High Court.

Gehlot has challenged a sessions court's order dismissing his appeal against his summoning in the complaint filed by Shekhawat.

The sessions court had said that the summons issued by an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate did not suffer from any factual mistake, illegality or impropriety of finding.

Additional Sessions Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court had dismissed Gehlot's appeal.

Gehlot had earlier defended his arguments saying that his statements were "truthful and cannot be categorised as defamation".

Gehlot's counsel had informed Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court that Shekhawat had been served notice by the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police, which was investigating the alleged Rs 900 crore scam.

Counsel had argued that Gehlot never accused Shekhawat of being "convicted" in the case, stating that "he (Gehlot) said that the complainant (Shekhawat) is also an accused in the case" and the case did not constitute defamation and that Gehlot had made truthful statements.

On September 19, 2023, the court refused to discharge Gehlot in the criminal defamation complaint by Shekhawat, saying that his request held no merit.

Shekhawat had filed the defamation case against Gehlot in March 2023, stating that an investigation was initiated into the Sanjivani case but his name was not mentioned anywhere, and demanded the prosecution of Gehlot for criminal defamation under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He also demanded appropriate financial compensation for the loss of his reputation.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor