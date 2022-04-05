Delhi HC directs civic bodies to file report on spa centres running with valid license

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the three municipal corporations of Delhi to file a report regarding the number of spa centres in their jurisdictions.

The court has also asked how many of them are running legally or otherwise.

Justice Yashwant Varma on Tuesday directed the three municipal bodies to file a report on how many spa centres are running in the city. How many of them have a valid license.

The bench has listed the matter on August 30, 2022 for further hearing.

The High Court earlier had stayed the operation of the policy that imposed a ban on cross-gender massage services in the national capital till further orders.

The Court earlier had said that prima facie it appeared that the policy to impose a ban on cross-gender massage services was made without having any consultation with spa services professionals.

The Court had directed that the operation of the policy and the similar clauses shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing.

The Court had said that it has a prima facie view that such type of ban on a cross-gender massage cannot have any reasonable connection to regulating the working of massage parlours and ensuring that no illegal trafficking or prostitution occurs.

However, it had directed the city Police and civic bodies to conduct an inspection within one week and take appropriate steps and action on unlicensed spas.

The Delhi government had defended the policy submitting that it was formed to save women and children from the alleged prostitution at such centres.

The court was hearing various petitions challenging a ban on cross-gender massage.

One of the pleas was filed by the Association of Wellness Ayurveda and Spa in September, which has sought direction to call to prove the existence of any new guidelines issued by the state government as per newspaper reports and alleged guidelines being circulated among members of the petitioner association for the operation of spa centres across Delhi.

The petitioner has sought quashing of the portion of the notification allegedly been issued by Delhi Government, to the extent of banning cross-gender massage and separating portions of male and female clients.

The petition also submitted that the ban on cross-gender massages was unconstitutional for being in violation of Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution and assuming prostitution to be only in the "heterosexual domain" is illogical.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor