Delhi HC directs Special Olympics Bharat to comply with Sports Development Code

New Delhi, Nov 9 The Delhi High Court has asked Special Olympics Bharat to ensure strict compliance with the National Sports Development Code, 2011 for all upcoming elections of office-bearers at the national and state levels.

Special Olympics Bharat, recognised by the Union Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs, is responsible for selecting and training sportspersons with intellectual disabilities for representation in the Special Olympics World Games that take place every two years.

The court was hearing a PIL against alleged irregularities in the sports federation's functioning, including charges of irregularities and favouritism in the selection of sportspersons and the appointment of office-bearers.

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula directed Special Olympics Bharatto adhere to the code for the selection of sportspersons and national coaches for the 2025 Special Olympics World Games.

The court also applauded the remarkable achievements of athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin in 2023, stressing on the often overlooked accomplishments of athletes with intellectual disabilities and the dedicated efforts of organisations such as Special Olympics Bharat.

The court concluded that the issues raised in the PIL had been substantively resolved by Special Olympics Bharat.

Consequently, the court disposed of the plea.

