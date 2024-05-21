Delhi HC dismisses Sisodia's bail pleas in excise policy cases by CBI and ED

New Delhi, May 21 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the alleged excise policy scam cases.

A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said that the applicant failed to pass the triple test for grant of bail in the corruption case and the twin conditions required under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

However, the high court clarified that Sisodia could continue to meet his ailing wife every week on the same terms as set earlier by the trial court.

In March this year, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petitions filed by the senior AAP leader challenging the dismissal of review pleas against its 2023 verdict, denying him bail in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam in the national capital.

In its judgement delivered on October 30, 2023, the top court had denied bail to Sisodia but said that if the trial proceeds slowly in the next three months, he may apply for bail afresh.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, of Rouse Avenue Court, had, on April 30, refused to grant bail to Sisodia who was seeking regular bail a second time.

During the trial court’s decision to deny bail, it was noted that delays in the case proceedings were largely due to actions attributable to Sisodia himself, dismissing his claims of undue delay.

Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue Court extended, till May 31, the judicial custody of Sisodia and others accused in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its eighth charge sheet before a special court, naming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal as accused. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case so far, including Kejriwal, Sisodia, several AAP leaders, BRS leader K. Kavitha, and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor