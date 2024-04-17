Delhi HC grants ad-interim injunction on Gaurav Bhatia's defamation suit over YouTube, X contents

New Delhi, April 16 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued an ad-interim injunction order in favour of senior advocate and BJP member Gaurav Bhatia on his defamation plea against multiple social media users and YouTube channels.

The case arises from what Bhatia claims to be defamatory content circulated about him following an assault incident last month during a lawyers' strike at the Gautam Budha Nagar District & Sessions Court.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna disposed of Bhatia's application seeking interim relief and directed that posts or tweets against Bhatia be taken down from social media platforms.

The court expressed concern about the dissemination of deepfake videos showing Bhatia being assaulted, saying that such content is sensationalised and presents false information.

The court concluded that irreparable harm would be caused to Bhatia if the deepfake videos and tweets remained in the public domain, while no harm would be caused to the defendants by restraining the material until the suit is adjudicated on its merits.

