Delhi HC grants interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in minor rape case

The Delhi High court on Monday granted interim bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar who had sought interim bail for his daughter's marriage. Sengar is a convict of a 2017 rape case.

He was convicted and awarded a life sentence for raping a minor in Unnao in 2017.

A Division bench comprising Justices Mukta Gupta and Poonam A Bamba granted him interim bail from January 27 to February 10 for his daughter's marriage.

The high court has granted him interim bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount, out of two one should be his family member.

The high court has directed Sengar to share his google live location and has asked him to report everyday to IO at Lucknow.

He had moved a plea seeking interim bail through advocate Kanhaiya Singhal. His daughter's wedding is on February 8 and ceremonies would start in January 2023.

Sengar was also convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the case of custodial death of the father of the victim of the rape case.

He has also sought interim bail in this matter also for his daughter's wedding. His appeal against the conviction and sentence are pending before the High Court. His plea seeking regular bail is also under consideration before the High Court.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor