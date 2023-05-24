Delhi HC issues notice on contempt plea moved by Justice P Krishna Bhat

New Delhi [India], May 24 : The Delhi High Court has issued notice to former office bearers of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) on a contempt plea moved by former Justice P Krishna Bhat.

Former Karnataka High Court judge Justice Bhat has approached the High Court claiming that he was restrained from entering the office of BFI by the former office bearers by deploying bouncers and security guards.

The High Court appointed Justice Bhat as the administrator of the BFI on May 2. He was directed to conduct the election of the body. However, he was restrained from entering the office.

Justice Manmeet Singh Pritam Singh Arora issued notice to the respondent on a plea moved by Justice Bhat seeking contempt proceedings against the former office bearers.

Justic Arora has directed the respondents to comply with the order passed on May 2, 2023. Notice has been issued notice to them, returnable on June 1.

Justice Bhat moved a plea through advocate Aman Hingorani and stated that he soon after the order passed by the High Court on May 2 directed the BFI office bearer to submit all the documents of the body including chequebook and bank passbook.

He also restrained the office bearer from issuing any cheque or taking any decision without his approval, the petition stated.

Despite the order, the office bearers have not provided the administrator with the records related to the election disqualification, chequebooks, and account books of the BFI, the petition stated. Resultantly, he is not able to access all the bank accounts and records of the body which is required for the purpose of working as an administrator, it added.

It is also stated that the non-cooperation by the office bearers is creating obstacles in holding the election.

