Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking inclusion of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy in Ayushman Bharat Scheme

New Delhi, Nov 2 The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to Union Ministries of AYUSH, Finance, Health & Family Welfare, and Home Affairs, and the Delhi government on a PIL that seeks the inclusion of Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy in the Union government's public health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

The PIL, filed by BJP leader and Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, contends that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is currently limited to allopathic hospitals and dispensaries, excluding various indigenous medical systems like Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy, which are deeply rooted in India's traditions and effective for addressing modern healthcare needs.

The court, consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, has sought responses from theauthorities, who have been given eight weeks to file their responses.

The PIL stresses on India's rich heritage and the need to recognise and integrate indigenous medical systems into public health schemes, as they are deeply rooted in the country's traditions and culture.

It states the importance of providing citizens with the right to choose their preferred treatment and doctor while ensuring widespread accessibility and quality of healthcare services.

The petitioner believes it is the government's responsibility to re-establish the nation's powerful civilization, rich knowledge, and cultural heritage, and to provide comprehensive healthcare access that aligns with the fundamental spirit of the Constitution and the right to health for Indian citizens.

Now, the matter is scheduled for a hearing next on January 29.

