Delhi HC issues notice to ASI on plea challenging denial of permission to organise program in Agra Fort

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on a plea challenging the denial of permission to organise a program in Agra Fort on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on February 19.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to ASI and listed the matter on February 8 for further hearing. Meanwhile, the counsel for the petitioner has been directed to take instructions in the matter.

The plea has been moved by the RR Patil foundation through Advocate Rakesh K Sharma. It is said that the program has been fixed for February 19 but the permission has been denied without mentioning any reason.

The counsel for the ASI submitted before the court that the petitioner is a private NGO and it is not a program being organised by the State.

"Agra Fort is a monument of national importance. We ordinarily don't grant permission to NGOs and private persons. If we do it then everyone will come to seek permission," the counsel submitted.

Senior advocate Raj Shekhar Rao submitted that application was rejected without mentioning any reason. There is no clarity why the permission was denied.

The application was moved on December 9 for permission and dismissed on December 23. The counsel sought urgent relief as the program is scheduled to be held on February 19, the counsel submitted.

The bench directed the counsel to take the instructions in the matter.

The petitioner is organising a program to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on February 19.

( With inputs from ANI )

