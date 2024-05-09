Delhi HC orders family to plant 50 saplings as condition to quash FIR

New Delhi, May 9 The Delhi High Court has directed a family to plant 50 saplings as a condition to quash an FIR lodged against them.

The FIR, which involved allegations of physical assault and molestation in Sultanpuri, was amicably resolved between the disputing parties.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta mandated that the saplings, each at least three feet high, be planted within the jurisdiction of the Sultanpuri Police Station.

The court's order also stipulates that the family must provide photographic evidence of the planting, which is to be overseen by the local police or Station House Officer, within eight weeks.

The judge’s decision came after noting that the parties being neighbours intended to put quietus to the proceedings.

The court noted: “The settlement shall promote harmony between the parties. Also, the chances of conviction are bleak in view of amicable settlement between the parties.”

The prosecution took no objection to the FIR in question being quashed.

Disposing of the plea, the court said that the upkeep of the saplings/trees shall be undertaken by the authorities concerned.

“In case of non-compliance of directions for the planting of trees, the petitioners shall be liable to deposit cost of Rs 25,000/- with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority,” the court said.

The FIR was registered after the respondent had filed a complaint alleging that on February 23, 2015, her neighbours attacked her carrying bricks and iron rods in their hands and also molested her by touching her inappropriately.

“She further alleged that when her brother and father came to the rescue, they were also assaulted,” the court’s order copy read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor