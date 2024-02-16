Delhi HC raises concerns over rising cases of teachers sexually harassing students

New Delhi, Feb 16 The Delhi High Court has voiced grave concerns regarding the increasing incidents of sexual harassment perpetrated by teachers and professors against students while denouncing the offences as an abuse of power.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh has stressed the severity of such offences, and noted the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the minds and futures of students, stating that the trust parents place in educators to provide a safe and nurturing environment for their children must not be betrayed.

The court lamented the widespread occurrence of sexual harassment by teachers, labelling it a serious offence and a misuse of authority.

Furthermore, the court noted the sacred and profound nature of the relationship between teachers and students, tracing its origins to ancient scriptures and epics.

Describing it as a bond of knowledge and devotion, the court stressed the role of teachers in fostering holistic development in students.

These remarks were made in the plea filed by a professor of a Delhi University's College, who challenged the university's decision to recover Rs 6.42 lakh from him, alleging overpayment.

The court ruled in professor's favour, setting aside the order for recovery since the amount was paid prior to his suspension being approved by the Vice-Chancellor.

While his plea succeeded in avoiding the recovery of the alleged overpaid amount, the court clarified that he was not entitled to the increments he sought.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor