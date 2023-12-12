Delhi HC refuses to grant divorce to ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 12 Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah seeking divorce from his wife, Payal Abdullah.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva dismissed an appeal by Omar Abdullah against the order of the family court that had refused to grant him divorce from his wife.

The division bench found no infirmity in the family court order which refused to grant Omar Abdullah divorce.

The high court agreed with the family court order that the allegations of cruelty by Omar Abdullah against Payal Abdullah were vague.

“Omar Abdullah failed to prove any act of cruelty, whether physical or mental, by Payal Abdullah.

“We find no merit in the appeal. The same is dismissed,” the high court held.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor