Delhi HC rejects plea for postponement of DJS Preliminary Examination '23

New Delhi, Dec 14 The Delhi High Court on Thursday turned down a plea seeking the postponement of the Delhi Judicial Services (DJS) Preliminary Examination, 2023, slated for December 17.

The division bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna, dismissed the PIL filed by Vishal Yadav.

The court cited a previous dismissal of a similar writ petition by a coordinate bench, saying: "Keeping in view the aforesaid order (passed by the coordinate bench), the present PIL is dismissed."

The petitioner had argued for the rescheduling of the DJS Prelims Examination 2023, contending that its date clashed with the Combined Recruitment Test conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for various law-related posts.

This decision comes on the heels of a December 7 ruling by a division bench led by Justice Yogesh Khanna, which also rejected a similar plea, citing the impracticality of multiple postponements.

The coordinate bench had stated: "The present petition has no merit. Accordingly, it is dismissed."

Last month, in an official notice from the high court, the DJS Preliminary Examination-2023, originally slated for December 10, was rescheduled for December 17.

Candidates aspiring to participate in the examination were strongly advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website of the Delhi High Court for any additional announcements or updates.

The application process for the examination began on November 7 and the deadline for the submission of the application form was November 22.

The first stage of the exam -- DJS Prelims Exam -- will fill a total of 53 vacancies.

Out of the total, 34 vacancies are for General candidates, 14 vacancies for ST candidates, and 5 vacancies for SC candidates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor