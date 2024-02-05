Delhi HC Rejects Wife's Appeal Against Divorce, Cites 'Constant Taunts' About Finances After 16-Year Battle

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld a family court's decision granting a divorce to a husband, rejecting his wife's appeal. Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal cited the wife's "constant taunts" regarding the husband's financial limitations as one of the reasons for upholding the divorce. The husband had filed for divorce in 2008, alleging mental cruelty by his wife, including public accusations of infidelity, physical abuse of their child, constant taunts, and an "unaccommodative attitude." He narrated incidents where the wife tore their marriage photographs and made remarks about his finances.

While the wife denied the allegations and claimed to be a dutiful spouse, the court found the husband's claims justified, stating that "pressurising a spouse to fulfill distant and whimsical dreams clearly not within his financial reach may create a sense of persistent dissatisfaction" and constitute mental cruelty. The court acknowledged the wife's appeal but ultimately ruled in favor of the husband's divorce petition, considering the "circumstances of the case." This upholds the lower court's 2019 decision and concludes a 16-year-long legal battle.