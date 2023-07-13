Delhi HC seeks response from Centre on plea of woman whose brother went missing in Kenya

New Delhi [India], July 13 : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Home Affairs on a plea moved by a woman claiming that her brother, Zulfikar Ahmed Khan went missing in Kenya in July last year.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the ministries on the plea of Anis Fatima Zachariah and sought a status report within two weeks. The bench has listed the matter in August for further hearing.

It is stated that Khan is a former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Balaji Telefilms, he has worked with many other prominent media houses like Eros, Star TV India and Warner Brothers.

The petitioner has said that her brother travelled to Kenya in June 2022 and in July some people impersonating police intercepted him and his friends and hijacked their vehicle.

A petition moved through advocates Nishant Singh and Sagarika Tanwar has stated that "as per the petitioner and their family's knowledge her brother and his friends are being detained on the instructions of Kenyan local police. She has no information about where her brother, his friend and driver are as of today, whether they are alive or not and whether they are kept in custody."

It is said that the family of the missing media professional has informed the India Embassy in Kenya. They have also moved a petition of Habeas Corpus in the Kenyan High Court seeking search and production of Khan and other people.

It is also stated that the matter was reported to PMO and MEA, but nothing has happened to date. The petitioner has sought direction from the Indian Authorities to take cognizance of the matter and look into it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor