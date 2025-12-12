Delhi High Court Directs Social Media Intermediaries to Take Action Within 7 Days on Pawan Kalyan’s Personality Rights Plea

The Delhi High Court has asked social media platforms Google, Meta, and X to take action on a complaint filed by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Actor Pawan Kalyan regarding entities allegedly violating his personality rights. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora gave the platforms 7 days to act on Pawan Kalyan’s complaint.

The court said, “Plaintiff to submit details of infringing links with the intermediaries within two days. Intermediaries to take action within one week. If the intermediaries have any reservations, they can communicate with the plaintiff.”

After passing the order, the court listed the case for further consideration on December 22. The court passed the personality rights order while it was hearing the suit filed by Kalyan. Kalyan claimed that several entities on social media platforms and e-commerce sites were using elements of his persona for commercial gains without securing authorisation to do so.

Senior Advocate J Sai Deepak appeared for Kalyan. In the court, he cited the High Court's orders in the Ajay Devgan case, the plaintiff's lawyers had written to the intermediaries but got no satisfactory response, and that many infringing materials continue to remain online. The court stated that Kalyan can submit URLs and then the intermediaries will take action against those entities within a week.

"Mr Sai Deepak, we will take it up after 10 days, let them (intermediaries) take action in the meantime," Justice Arora said.