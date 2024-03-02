Delhi Hit by Rain, Minimum Temperature Soars Five Notches Above Normal

Parts of Delhi experienced rainfall in the early hours of Saturday, as reported by the India Meteorological Department, while the minimum temperature in the national capital remained five notches above normal at 18.2 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological office forecasts generally cloudy skies throughout the day, with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

As of 8:30 am, the humidity level in the national capital stood at 76 percent. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) registered in the 'moderate' category at 9 am, with a reading of 148.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

