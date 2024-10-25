Delhi Horror: Businessman Fatally Stabbed by Youths During Mobile Snatching Attempt in Karol Bagh

Delhi Police have lodged a case after a businessman was fatally stabbed during an attempted mobile phone theft in Karol Bagh, as reported by news agency PTI on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night when 38-year-old Mukesh was attacked by three individuals near Naiwala Chowk. According to the police, Mukesh and his friend Ashi Solanki were returning home after dining at Kiwi restaurant when the assailants attempted to steal their phones. Mukesh resisted, leading to a struggle during which one of the attackers stabbed him, stole his phone, and fled.

Mukesh was rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. A senior police official stated, "We received information early Thursday morning regarding a stabbing and attempted robbery near Naiwala Chowk in the Karol Bagh area." The scuffle reportedly began near Sat Brahwa School, where Mukesh and Ashi were confronted by the suspects. Based on Ashi's account, an FIR was filed at Karol Bagh police station under sections 103(1) (murder), 309(6) (causing hurt in an attempted robbery), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In response, multiple police teams have been organized, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area between the restaurant and the crime scene. Forensic experts were also called to the site, and the investigation is currently ongoing, according to police.