Delhi House Fire: Mother and Son Die, Four Others Injured as Blaze Erupts at Home in Shahdara (Watch Video)

Two family members died, and four others were injured after a fire broke out at a house in Bholanath Nagar early Friday. The incident occurred around 5:50 a.m. at house number 197, gali number 11.

#WATCH | 2 died and 4 injured after a fire broke out in a house in Bholanath Nagar, Delhi. All the injured and deceased persons are members of the same family. The deceased seems to have died due to asphyxia. The FSL team has been called to the spot: DCP Shahdara pic.twitter.com/qWpkUYmF3a — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2024

A police team and six fire tenders responded quickly to contain the blaze, which engulfed a third-floor flat.

According to the reports, the injured and deceased belong to the same family. The preliminary cause of death appears to be asphyxia. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has been called to the site for investigation.

The house was identified as belonging to Manish Gupta, son of Kailash Gupta. The injured, Kailash Gupta, 72; Bhagwati Gupta, 70; Manish Gupta, 45; and Parth Gupta, 19, were taken to GTB Hospital for treatment, officials said.

The bodies of Shilpi Gupta, 42, and Pranav Gupta, 16, were recovered from the flat after the fire was extinguished.

