Delhi: Illegal IMEI Tampering and Mobile Assembly Unit Busted in Karol Bagh Under Operation Cyberhawk

Delhi Police have dismantled a large illegal mobile manufacturing and IMEI-changing unit under Operation Cyberhawk in Karol Bagh. The team from PS Karol Bagh arrested five accused: Ashok Kumar, Ramnarayan, Dharmender Kumar, Deepanshu, and Deepak. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Telecom Act. Officers recovered 1,826 mobile phones and laptops loaded with IMEI-altering software during the operation. Police stated that the unit was involved in modifying International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers—unique 15-digit codes used to identify and track mobile devices—to mask stolen phones and support cybercrime activities.

Investigators found that the group had access to specialized IMEI scanners, printed IMEI stickers, mobile spare parts, and both completed and semi-assembled devices, including keypad and smartphone models. According to officials, the accused tampered with original IMEI numbers so the devices could not be traced, especially when used for fraud or other illegal purposes. The breakthrough followed 15 days of surveillance in the Beadonpura locality, where police had received ongoing intelligence about suspicious phone assembly operations on the fourth floor of a building. Once confirmed, the team planned a raid to catch those involved while the illegal work was underway.

On November 20, police raided Aditya Electronics & Accessories, where the illegal unit was operating. During the raid, the suspects were found fitting old mobile motherboards into new bodies while IMEI-changing software ran on their laptops. Multiple completed devices with fresh IMEI identities were being packed for distribution. The accused later revealed that they purchased damaged or stolen motherboards from scrap markets and sourced brand-new mobile shells from China through suppliers. Using software such as WRITEIMEI 2.0 and WRITEIMEI 0.2.2, they generated altered devices that would not appear in official manufacturing records.

Police said the counterfeit phones were supplied across major markets including Karol Bagh, Gaffar Market, and other hubs in Delhi-NCR. The operation allegedly produced hundreds of modified devices every month, with customers mainly being individuals attempting to avoid technological tracking. Investigators have now shifted focus to identifying the larger supply network, including overseas part suppliers and end-users who purchased these tampered devices. Authorities have termed the bust a major step in curbing cybercrime and illegal digital infrastructure, highlighting the growing threat posed by IMEI manipulation in aiding fraud, identity theft, and other criminal activities.