Jammu Police Nab 19-Year-Old Reasi Youth Over Online Radicalisation, Suspected Links to Pakistan Handlers

Jammu Police have arrested a 19-year-old youth identified as Mohammad Sajid, suspected of being influenced online and planning a terror act. Sajid, originally from Reasi district, was residing in the Bathindi locality of Jammu. He has been named the primary accused in FIR No. 331/2025 under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bahu Fort Police Station. According to officers, Sajid attempted to escape after spotting the police team but was swiftly apprehended. A mobile phone was seized from him during the arrest, which was officially confirmed by SP City South Jammu, Ajay Sharma.

J&K | Jammu Police say it has arrested a 19-year-old man, originally a resident of Reasi district and presently residing in the Bathindi area, who is emerging as a key suspect in FIR No. 331/2025 u/s 113(3) BNS registered at Police Station Bahu Fort.



Preliminary investigation… — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2025

Initial investigations suggest Sajid had been in contact with phone numbers linked to Pakistan and other foreign countries. Police suspect these contacts may have acted as online handlers, attempting to influence or instruct him. Officers reported that his phone contained suspicious data, including chat exchanges on messaging platforms and WhatsApp, raising concerns about possible terror activity. The preliminary evidence points to online radicalisation, and investigators believe he may have been preparing for an unlawful and violent act.

Also Read: Pune: PMRDA Launches Major Action Plan to Resolve Traffic Issues in Hinjewadi, Wagholi and Shikrapur

Authorities have seized Sajid’s digital devices and sent them for forensic analysis. Police are now examining his call records, browsing activity, stored files, and communication history to determine whether a larger network is involved. Investigators say it is too soon to draw definite conclusions, but early findings indicate that Sajid maintained consistent communication with foreign contacts. Officers are also trying to establish how these connections were made and whether others from the region may be linked to the same group or operation.

SP Ajay Sharma stated that the investigation remains active, and the accused is being interrogated to understand his motives and level of involvement. Police are tracking and verifying the international numbers he interacted with and pursuing multiple leads. While no further arrests have been made so far, officials believe additional details may emerge following a complete forensic review of the digital evidence. The case has raised renewed concern over the growing influence of online radicalisation among youth and the cross-border tactics used to recruit and manipulate vulnerable individuals.